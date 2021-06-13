Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

