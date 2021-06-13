Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Reaches Market Cap of $4.29 Million

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $292,962.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00059891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00022372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.72 or 0.00801383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.22 or 0.08062668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00084282 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

Education Ecosystem is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

