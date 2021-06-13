eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,968 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of eGain worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of eGain by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in eGain by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in eGain in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.30 million, a PE ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. eGain Co. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eGain Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $101,270. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

eGain Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.