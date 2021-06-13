Egretia Price Down 13.2% This Week (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Egretia has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Egretia has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.03 or 0.00805138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.76 or 0.08098988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00084423 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

