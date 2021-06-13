eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.69). eHealth reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 971.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $10.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EHTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $62.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,550. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of -0.13. eHealth has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $120.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.74.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of eHealth by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.