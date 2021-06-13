Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,004 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $4,724,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Elastic by 41.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,381,000 after acquiring an additional 93,840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Elastic by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,971,000 after acquiring an additional 82,013 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Elastic by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESTC stock opened at $136.67 on Friday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $80.16 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.26.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

