Elastos Hits Market Cap of $77.25 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $77.25 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $4.00 or 0.00010240 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Elastos has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007903 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000156 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000208 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001198 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,187,554 coins and its circulating supply is 19,296,044 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.