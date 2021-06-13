Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $683,341.52 and $20,413.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00060345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00800766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.13 or 0.08139111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00084366 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

ELEC is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

