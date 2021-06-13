Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,610 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after buying an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $451,164,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

EA traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $146.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,707. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

