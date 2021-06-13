Electrum Dark (ELD) Achieves Market Cap of $8,897.23

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $8,897.23 and $80.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.13 or 0.00811841 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000586 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.