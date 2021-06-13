Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Reduced by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,345 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.62.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $224.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $214.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $235.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.