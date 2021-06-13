Elitium 24 Hour Volume Hits $629,331.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for about $3.55 or 0.00009057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $106.78 million and $629,331.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.57 or 0.00805306 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.38 or 0.08108326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00084027 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.