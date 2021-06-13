Elitium Reaches Market Cap of $99.30 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $99.30 million and $451,883.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.30 or 0.00009164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00058536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00022747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.00796185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.84 or 0.08232504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00085625 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

