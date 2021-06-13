Ellaism Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Ellaism has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $85,810.38 and $27.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.02 or 0.06500929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00151965 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 45,861,278 coins and its circulating supply is 45,809,947 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

