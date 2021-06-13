Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Ellington Financial worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47. The stock has a market cap of $841.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

