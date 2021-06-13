Ellipsis Price Tops $0.63 on Top Exchanges (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001723 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $76.15 million and $3.26 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.07 or 0.00776317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00084901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.61 or 0.08070787 BTC.

About Ellipsis

EPS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

