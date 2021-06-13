ELYSIA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $827,373.00 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $13.53 million and $827,373.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00057354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00022457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.75 or 0.00779403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00085297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.21 or 0.08049663 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,880,902,759 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

