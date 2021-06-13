Elysian (ELY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $756,567.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Elysian has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $231,906.96 and $756,567.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00022405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.41 or 0.00805760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.49 or 0.08097420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00084152 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.