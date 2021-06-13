Emercoin Price Down 41.8% Over Last Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $38,853.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0910 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013995 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,546,576 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

