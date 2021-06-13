ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Update

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 623,400 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the May 13th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,960 shares in the company, valued at $695,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 300.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 192,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of NDRA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,116. ENDRA Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

