Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 111.2% from the May 13th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

NYSE:ENIC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 857,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,515. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47. Enel Chile has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.2187 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

