Energi (NRG) Market Cap Hits $79.20 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00005272 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $79.20 million and approximately $351,001.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00038623 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.39 or 0.00221293 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008038 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00034812 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 41,875,570 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

