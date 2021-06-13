Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.44. Energy Transfer posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

NYSE ET traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. 12,778,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,559,010. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 179,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 34,027 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 19.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 14.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 96,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

