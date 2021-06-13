Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Down 55.0% in May

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the May 13th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENGIY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Engie currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 77,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,440. Engie has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

