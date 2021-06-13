Enigma (ENG) Price Tops $0.0896 on Major Exchanges

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.0896 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.32 or 0.00449894 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003576 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017523 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.36 or 0.01032667 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

