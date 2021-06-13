Enjin Coin (ENJ) Trading Down 14% This Week

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00003386 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $80.19 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00059394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00022234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.19 or 0.00797362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.80 or 0.08155129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00085006 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

ENJ is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

