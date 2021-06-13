ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Down 49.5% in May

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the May 13th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENN Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of XNGSY stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $1.2449 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

