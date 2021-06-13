Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,124 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises about 2.2% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.07% of Enphase Energy worth $14,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after buying an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,728,000 after buying an additional 221,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,087,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,003 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,077. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Truist decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.52.

ENPH stock opened at $147.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

