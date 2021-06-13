Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,292 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,146 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.58% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $24,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFSC opened at $48.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

