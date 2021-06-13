Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,764 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,100 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,420.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 111,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 104,414 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 46.9% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 233,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 55,867 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 52,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

