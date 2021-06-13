Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Update

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 183.1% from the May 13th total of 374,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Enveric Biosciences by 1,623.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 181,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 170,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVB stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39. Enveric Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $15.04.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

