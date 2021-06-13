Enzyme Trading 43.6% Lower Over Last Week (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for about $93.73 or 0.00239388 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $168.03 million and $13.64 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded 43.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.95 or 0.00791630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00083887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.06 or 0.07979119 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

