EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,604 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $85.44. 3,977,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,580. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 854.49, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Truist upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

