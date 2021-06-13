eosDAC Hits Market Cap of $1.80 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

