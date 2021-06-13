EOSDT (EOSDT) Market Cap Reaches $2.63 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC on popular exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $1,709.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EOSDT

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

