EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of EPAM Systems worth $183,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $508.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,973. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.70 and a fifty-two week high of $510.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $458.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $816,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $3,848,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

