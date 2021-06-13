Epic Cash (EPIC) Reaches Market Cap of $5.39 Million

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded up 67.7% against the U.S. dollar. Epic Cash has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $6,663.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001248 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00059105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.70 or 0.00796216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.77 or 0.08113612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00084972 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 11,513,544 coins. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

