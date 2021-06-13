Equal (EQL) Achieves Market Cap of $985,946.21

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Equal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Equal has a total market capitalization of $985,946.21 and approximately $60,533.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Equal has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00058390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00022492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.24 or 0.00787618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00085566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.04 or 0.08122725 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

