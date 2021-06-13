Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,612 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equitable were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter valued at $48,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of EQH opened at $31.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Insiders sold a total of 282,732 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,966 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.