Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 13th (AGIO, CHWY, CQP, CRWD, ETNB, KMI, MEIP, RACE, SIOX, VRA)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, June 13th:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI.

