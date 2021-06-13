Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 13th (AGIO, CHWY, CQP, CRWD, ETNB, KMI, MEIP, RACE, SIOX, VRA)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, June 13th:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.