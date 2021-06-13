Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Short Interest Update

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the May 13th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 701,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,499. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQD. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

