Ergo Price Tops $8.99 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $8.99 or 0.00024073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $287.75 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

