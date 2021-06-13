ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 81.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,074,000 after acquiring an additional 251,917 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 87,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 22,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESE opened at $90.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.93. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

