Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the May 13th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:ESP remained flat at $$15.33 during trading hours on Friday. 170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354. The company has a market cap of $41.39 million, a P/E ratio of -383.25 and a beta of 0.16. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.54.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

