Essentia Price Reaches $0.0028 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $60,539.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Essentia has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00059324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00022274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.21 or 0.00799740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.12 or 0.08165733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00085163 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

