Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.30% of Essex Property Trust worth $406,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.27.

NYSE:ESS opened at $314.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $316.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

