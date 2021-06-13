EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $89.68 on Friday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.3609 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

