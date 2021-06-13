Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 285,100 shares, a growth of 154.1% from the May 13th total of 112,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at $465,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,427,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

ESTA opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.66. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

