Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $49,119.22 and $68,151.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00022279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.80 or 0.00779333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00084715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.28 or 0.08042241 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801,697 coins. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars.

