Ether Zero Reaches Market Cap of $487,457.14 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $487,457.14 and $40,176.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,498.51 or 0.06444203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00151050 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 225,046,222 coins and its circulating supply is 183,016,810 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

